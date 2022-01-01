Waffles in Gig Harbor
3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor
|Waffle
|$5.25
Can you imagine how many children have enjoyed waffles from our 100 year old waffle irons? Let's add another to the list. Our cast iron waffle, with whip cream and maple syrup on the side for dipping.
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.00
This one is spicy. Our chicken is salt, peppered and spiced, and then seared up in a pan. Next, it’s topped with our ghost pepper hot honey; that’ll make you sweat! Laid on a house made bun and topped with frisee, crystal mayo & pickle chips.
|Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Waffle
|$12.50
No rolling pin required! Apples, sautéed in brown sugar and butter, topped with waffles from our 100 year old cast iron waffle makers. Topped with whipped cream a magnificent crunchy and sweet almond streusel topping.