Gigante Restaurant & Bar
A modern Italian restaurant, bar & lounge with a stylish and vibrant dining vibe. Besides its modish main dining areas - Gigante also features a private dining room, two outdoor dining patios and a seasonal poolside dining area with over 100 seats.
The delicious and artistic display of culinary mastery is only matched by the classic contemporary decor of the space. The city-like vibe, coupled with feel-good music, sets the tone for a most memorable dining experience.
Gigante is owned and operated by Gigante Hospitality, who also owns and operates two other award-winning venues - Mulino's of Westchester and Mulino's at Lake Isle.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
660 WHITE PLAINS ROAD • $$$
Location
660 WHITE PLAINS ROAD
Eastchester NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
