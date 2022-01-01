Go
Gigante Restaurant & Bar

A modern Italian restaurant, bar & lounge with a stylish and vibrant dining vibe. Besides its modish main dining areas - Gigante also features a private dining room, two outdoor dining patios and a seasonal poolside dining area with over 100 seats.
The delicious and artistic display of culinary mastery is only matched by the classic contemporary decor of the space. The city-like vibe, coupled with feel-good music, sets the tone for a most memorable dining experience.
Gigante is owned and operated by Gigante Hospitality, who also owns and operates two other award-winning venues - Mulino's of Westchester and Mulino's at Lake Isle.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

660 WHITE PLAINS ROAD • $$$

Avg 4.3 (221 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar$19.00
Shortrib Burger$24.00
Chicken Parm Rolls$17.00
BURRATA CAPRESE
Linguine White Clams$24.00
Potato Gnocchi$21.00
Chicken Milanese$28.00
Kids Penne with Butter$10.00
Capri Chopped Salad$19.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

660 WHITE PLAINS ROAD

Eastchester NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

