Gigglewaters

Take your giggles to go!

GRILL

737 Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1835 reviews)

Popular Items

Reservoir Dog$9.00
Bacon wrapped and deep fried
The Sonny Corleone$15.50
Topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and caramelized onions onions
The Count Rugen$16.00
Chicken Strips$12.00
The Hendry$16.50
Topped with butcher block bacon, onion tanglers, cheddar cheese and bourbon BBQ sauce
The Plain Jane$14.00
Topped with lettuce and tomato
Kid Grilled Cheese
American cheese on grilled white bread served with french fries
The Virgil Starkwell$16.00
Crispy fried chicken sandwich topped with butcher block bacon and Sriracha ranch sauce
Pretzel Loaf$10.50
3 Pretzel logs served with choices of 2 sauces
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
Crispy fried chicken breast and fluffy Belgian style waffles served with maple syrup and cookie butter
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

737 Main St

Safety Harbor FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

