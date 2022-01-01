Go
Giggling Rice Thai Togo

1009 Beacon St. Brookline MA 02446
Tel.617-232-9888

1009 Beacon Street

Popular Items

Soda Bottle$2.00
Water$1.00
Thai Rolls$6.50
Homemade crispy vegetable spring rolls, sweet and sour sauce.
Siam Wings$7.95
Lightly fried soy­marinated chicken wings
Shrimp in Blanket$6.50
Whole medium shrimps in golden wonton wrapper, sweet and sour sauce.
Soda Can$1.50
Tofu Cube$5.95
Fresh tofu fried crispy in bite size, sweet ground peanut sauce.
Chicken Sa-Te$7.50
Grilled marinated chicken tender, peanut sauce
Honey Wing$8.95
Fried chicken wings glazed with homemade mildly spiced honey sauce.
Tod Mun$7.95
A famous native choice! Thai style fish cake filled with green bean, lime leaf, and house spices, served with peanut and cucumber relish.
Location

1009 Beacon Street

Brookline MA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
