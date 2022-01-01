Gigi and Mario
Casual American-Italian pizzeria and restaurant from Chef Mathieu Palombino. Lovingly crafted large pies and Italian-American classics along the Promenade. Dine-in lunch and dinner, takeout, and delivery seven days a week. Great for families and large groups, with plenty of comfortable booth seating and outdoor dining.
86 The Promenade
Location
86 The Promenade
Edgewater NJ
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
