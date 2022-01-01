Gigi’s Gelato and Espresso Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Local small town Gelato and Espresso Bar located in Griffin,GA.
128 N Hill St
Popular Items
Location
128 N Hill St
Griffin GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Salaam Seafood Inc.
Home of the Original Fish Salad!
A Seafood Lover's Paradise...
The Tipsy Daisy
A cute lil' Bar & Live Music Venue in Griffin, GA specializing in delicious Cocktails & Tapas
Kizzy's Kakes
Kizzy’s Kakes is a family owned local bakery in Griffin, GA. We specialize in Kakes, KupKakes, and Kustom Kakes. Come indulge & celebrate with us!
McGhin's Southern Pit Bar-B-Que
Come on in and enjoy!