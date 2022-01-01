Go
Toast
  • /
  • Griffin
  • /
  • Gigi’s Gelato and Espresso Bar

Gigi’s Gelato and Espresso Bar

Come in and enjoy!
Local small town Gelato and Espresso Bar located in Griffin,GA.

128 N Hill St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Maple Blondie
See full menu

Location

128 N Hill St

Griffin GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salaam Seafood Inc.

No reviews yet

Home of the Original Fish Salad!
A Seafood Lover's Paradise...

The Tipsy Daisy

No reviews yet

A cute lil' Bar & Live Music Venue in Griffin, GA specializing in delicious Cocktails & Tapas

Kizzy's Kakes

No reviews yet

Kizzy’s Kakes is a family owned local bakery in Griffin, GA. We specialize in Kakes, KupKakes, and Kustom Kakes. Come indulge & celebrate with us!

McGhin's Southern Pit Bar-B-Que

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston