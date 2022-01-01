Go
Gigi's

Takeout offerings from the new French bistro in Hollywood.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

904 N Sycamore Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (1073 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$5.00
parsley, espelette
Beef Bourguignon$29.00
short rib, carrot, mushroom, polenta... TRUST US ;)
Feta Dip$9.00
chives, black pepper, olive oil, small baguette
Chicken & White Bean Soup$10.00
Mary's free-range chicken, spinach, carrots, white beans, accompanied by a mini Colleen's baguette
Little Gem Salad$13.00
avocado, fennel, feta, marcona almonds, pomegranate, meyer lemon vinaigrette
Cheeseburger$13.00
caramelized onions, pickles, cheese, Martin's potato bun
Chicken Tenders$12.00
organic free-range Mary's chicken, hot honey
Jambon Beurre$11.00
smoked ham, cultured butter, Colleen's baguette
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
pickles, hot honey, Martin's potato bun
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Valrhona chocolate, Maldon sea salt
904 N Sycamore Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tartine - Sycamore

Bakery and Cafe. Classic country loaves, morning buns, pastries, salads, sandwiches and more from San Francisco's acclaimed Tartine Bakery.

Crazy Rock'n Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

La Carmencita

Mexican restaurant, specializing in ceviche's, aguachiles and fish taco 'baja style'.

Sightglass

After ten years as an exclusively San Francisco company, we’re opening the doors of our first Los Angeles flagship in Hollywood’s emerging Sycamore Media District.
https://sightglasscoffee.com/

