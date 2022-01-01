Go
Gigi's Cafe

A neighborhood spot, for those in the neighborhood and beyond!
Cafe, Coffee Shop, and Bakery serving delicious food and tasty drinks.

824 W 36th Street

Popular Items

Bacon Cheddar Chive Scramble$12.00
organic egg scramble, toast, breakfast potatoes or greens
Turkey - Deli/Cold$12.00
smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato jam, pickled shallot, mustard, mayo; on heritage grain sandwich bread
served with kettle chips & pickles
Rachel$14.00
smoked turkey, curtido "kraut", gruyere, 1k island dressing; griddled heritage grain rye
served with kettle chips & pickles
Chai$4.25
hot
Latte$3.50
hot
Classic Breakfast$9.00
2 organic eggs, toast, breakfast potatoes or greens
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
organic cage free eggs, cheddar, heritage grain biscuit
Turkey Melt$14.00
smoked turkey, caramelized onion, alpine 'pimento' spread, pickled shallot, griddled heritage grain focaccia
served with kettle chips & pickles
Mushroom Goat Cheese Scramble$11.00
organic egg scramble, toast, breakfast potatoes or greens
Coffee - drip$2.75
hot
Location

824 W 36th Street

Minneapolis MN

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
