Gilbert restaurants you'll love

Gilbert restaurants
Toast
  Gilbert

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Gastropubs
Southern
Soul Food
Must-try Gilbert restaurants

The Coffee Shop image

 

The Coffee Shop

3000 e ray road bldg 2, gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Papas Grande Burrito$9.25
Egg, Bacon, Potato, Cheddar
Spanish Latte
Sweetened Condensed Milk, Espresso, & Milk
Latte
Espresso & Milk of Your Choice
More about The Coffee Shop
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

1733 N Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.7 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Some Burros image

TACOS

Some Burros

2597 S Market St, GILBERT

Avg 4 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rod Burro$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
More about Some Burros
Sushi Brokers image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi Brokers

50 W Vaughn Suite 101, Gilbert

Avg 4.1 (1853 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Rainbow$16.75
California roll topped with avocado, sliced tuna, yellowtail, salmon, & shrimp.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.50
Tempura shrimp with krab mix, avocado, & cucumber.
Spicy Tuna$9.25
Fresh tuna mixed with chili paste, and chili oil with cucumbers.
More about Sushi Brokers
Ahipoki image

 

Ahipoki

3051 S Market St #101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Tea Latte$2.99
Green Tea Latte
*dairy based
Macarons$3.75
Macaron Ice Cream
Coconut Water$3.50
C2O Coconut Water 17.5 oz can
More about Ahipoki
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Gilbert image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Gilbert

366 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

Avg 3.5 (138 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Double D$15.00
Lo-Lo’s$19.00
Three Pieces Of Chicken (Southern Fried)$22.00
More about Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Gilbert
Isabel's Amor image

 

Isabel's Amor

1490 E Williams Field Rd., Gilbert

Avg 4 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burro Plate$16.00
3 Amigos$17.00
Mini Chimi Trio$9.00
More about Isabel's Amor
Ta Lew Thai Bistro image

 

Ta Lew Thai Bistro

1493 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (1872 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ta Lew Fried Rice$12.00
Ta Lew Rolls$7.00
Crab Puffs$8.00
More about Ta Lew Thai Bistro
Joyride Taco image

 

Joyride Taco

302 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Fish Taco$3.50
Beer-battered fish, guacamole, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic
Chipotle Shrimp Taco$3.50
Grilled shrimp, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic
Nachos$11.00
Asadero cheese, black beans, avocado, tomatillo salsa, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic
More about Joyride Taco
Postino East image

 

Postino East

302 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gluten Free Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
More about Postino East
Sushi Ramen Go image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN

Sushi Ramen Go

1495 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Miso Ramen$11.50
Pork and chicken broth, spicy miso tare, nori, chashu, corn, onions, bean sprouts and seasoned egg
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
spicy tuna mix, cucumber
Miso Ramen$11.00
Pork and chicken broth, miso tare, nori chashu,corn, beansprouts and seasoned egg
More about Sushi Ramen Go
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's Mexican Cafe

3519 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert

Avg 3.6 (635 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
El Numero Cinco$14.50
Two Red or Green Cheese Enchiladas, Rice and Beans Add Chicken or Beef $1.00
El Numero Uno$13.50
Two Tacos, Rice and Beans
Pollo Rico$14.50
Everyone’s favorite…a crisp Chicken Burro topped with jalapeno cream cheese and chedder cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

211 E Warner Rd STE A-101, Gilbert

Avg 4.2 (1842 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Chicken$15.00
grilled chicken, pepperjack, caramelized onion, tomato, avocado, arugula, honey mustard, brioche bun
Two Egg Breakfast$11.00
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
Southwest Omelette$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
More about Over Easy
Barrio Queen image

GRILL

Barrio Queen

388 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.2 (4240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lemonade$3.75
12oz Fountain Drink.
Chopped Salad$12.00
Layers of romaine lettuce, queso fresco, diced red onions, red peppers, avocado, grilled corn cut from the cob, epazote black beans, pomegranate seeds and Barrio spiced corn tortilla chips.
Served with a side of our homemade creamy roasted chipotle dressing
Huevo Con Chorizo Taco$4.25
Chorizo topped with a fried egg, diced red onions and fresh cilantro.
More about Barrio Queen
Zappone's Italian Bistro image

PIZZA

Zappone's Italian Bistro

1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103, Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chianti Braised Beef Rigatoni$19.00
Tender beef slowly cooked in house and braised with chianti wine and spices
Penne Ala Vodka$14.00
House-made rose-vodka sauce and caramelized onion
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.00
Spaghetti and homemade marinara with 2 large meatballs.
More about Zappone's Italian Bistro
La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

638 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Green Chile Asada Burrito$15.75
Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with hatch green chiles and cheese. Smothered in Green Chile.
3 Generation Tacos$14.25
soft corn tortillas | (1) shredded beef | (1) chicken | (1) adovada pork | pico de gallo | poblano dressing | two sides
Two Item Combo$13.25
2 menu items, and 2 sides of your choice
More about La Ristra
Thai Chili 2 Go image

 

Thai Chili 2 Go

1495 north Higley Road, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
White Rice$1.00
White Jasmine rice
Massaman Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.
Panang Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Sushi Ave Express image

 

Sushi Ave Express

1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Las Vegas Roll$10.50
Salmon, cream cheese, crab mix, avocado, eel sauce
Gyoza$6.50
Pork and vegetable dumplings with ponzu sauce
Miso Soup$3.50
Soy been paste soup with scaliions, tofu and seaweed
More about Sushi Ave Express
Miss Dessert - SanTan Village image

 

Miss Dessert - SanTan Village

2484 South Santan Village Parkway, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brown Sugar Latte$4.49
with boba
Peach Smash$4.99
with crystal boba
Strawberrt Yogurt Shake$4.99
with Crystal Boba
More about Miss Dessert - SanTan Village
Caldwell County Mexi-Q image

BBQ • HOT DOGS

Caldwell County Mexi-Q

546 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mexi-Q Twinkie$3.95
Fresh Jalapeno filled with prime brisket, white cream cheese sauce, wrapped on bacon and smoked.
Smoked Carnitas Taco$3.95
Soft Flour tortilla folded on half filled with smoke green chili, onions and cilantro
Dixie ''V''$12.95
/3 pound of our delicious chopped prime brisket on a Hawaiian roll. Served with one individual side.
More about Caldwell County Mexi-Q
Thai Chili 2 Go image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

6510 S Higley Rd. Ste 105, Gilbert

Avg 3.9 (507 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
Tom Kha Gai$7.00
Chicken broth with coconut milk, lemongrass, lime juice, scallions, and cilantro.
Spicy Basil$11.00
Jalapenos, bell peppers, onion, and basil in homemade basil sauce.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Boca Taqueria image

 

Boca Taqueria

1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Taco$3.75
Shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, & pico
Cheese Crisp$5.00
Open faced & crispy
Beans$2.00
Small side of refried or whole charro beans
More about Boca Taqueria
Fire & Brimstone image

PIZZA • SALADS

Fire & Brimstone

3000 E Ray Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BBQ Chicken$15.00
Joe's Real BBQ sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, pickled jalapeños, red onion,
Margherita$12.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Build Your Own$11.00
Comes with red sauce and mozzarella, all additional toppings are extra
More about Fire & Brimstone
Gecko Grill Gilbert image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Gecko Grill Gilbert

4341 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4 (835 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Special Chimi$16.99
Your choice of meat wrapped in a large flour tortilla, deep fried and topped with spinach cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans.
Combo #2$15.99
A burrito & a taco. Served with rice & beans.
Combo #1$14.99
A Cheese enchilada & a crispy taco. Served with rice & beans.
More about Gecko Grill Gilbert
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2212 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Turkey Club$15.95
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
12 Bone-In Killer Wings$19.95
BONE-IN WINGS
Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / BBQ CILANTRO LIME / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Four Silos Brewery | Coffee & Beer House image

 

Four Silos Brewery | Coffee & Beer House

143 S Higley Rd Ste C-101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
ICED LATTE
ICED THE DUDE
DIRTY CHAI LATTE Hot
More about Four Silos Brewery | Coffee & Beer House
Thai Chili 2 Go image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

1887 E Williams Field Rd. Ste 101, Gilbert

Avg 4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Family Size Tom Kha Gai$12.00
Chicken broth with coconut milk, lemongrass, lime juice, scallions, and cilantro.
Green Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Batch Cookie Shop image

 

Batch Cookie Shop

1495 N Higley Ste 107, Gilbert

Avg 4.4 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Huge chewy cookie filled with swirls of cinnamon roll filling and surrounded by a slightly crunchy outer layer of cinnamon sugar
Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Cookie
This unique cookie is filled with sweet vanilla chips and a surprisingly fresh pop of raspberry flavor
Christmas Sugar Cookie
Batch’s signature Sugar Cookie- but all dressed up for Christmas!
More about Batch Cookie Shop
Consumer pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Caldwell County BBQ

18324 E Nunneley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 5 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dixie "V"$12.95
1/3 pound of our delicious chopped prime brisket on a Hawaiian roll. Served with one individual side.
Sausage Link$6.00
Mesquite smoked sausage, mixed with pork and beef. Flavored with jalapeno and creamy cheddar cheese. Includes two sausages per order.
Pulled Pork$17.75
A Barbeque Classic. Lightly seasoned pork that is shredded manually. 3-4 servings per pound.
More about Caldwell County BBQ
Union Grill and Tap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union Grill and Tap

1686 N Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.4 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
House chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, Monterey jack cheese and romaine lettuce
Chicken Tenders$12.29
Handmade southern style chicken tenders, your choice of sauce. Served with fries
Boneless Wings$9.99
Boneless wings with southern style breading. Choice of homemade wing sauce, buttermilk ranch or blue cheese, and celery
More about Union Grill and Tap

