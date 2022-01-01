Gilbert restaurants you'll love
Gilbert's top cuisines
Must-try Gilbert restaurants
The Coffee Shop
3000 e ray road bldg 2, gilbert
|Popular items
|Papas Grande Burrito
|$9.25
Egg, Bacon, Potato, Cheddar
|Spanish Latte
Sweetened Condensed Milk, Espresso, & Milk
|Latte
Espresso & Milk of Your Choice
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
1733 N Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
TACOS
Some Burros
2597 S Market St, GILBERT
|Popular items
|Rod Burro
|$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi Brokers
50 W Vaughn Suite 101, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Rainbow
|$16.75
California roll topped with avocado, sliced tuna, yellowtail, salmon, & shrimp.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.50
Tempura shrimp with krab mix, avocado, & cucumber.
|Spicy Tuna
|$9.25
Fresh tuna mixed with chili paste, and chili oil with cucumbers.
Ahipoki
3051 S Market St #101, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Green Tea Latte
|$2.99
Green Tea Latte
*dairy based
|Macarons
|$3.75
Macaron Ice Cream
|Coconut Water
|$3.50
C2O Coconut Water 17.5 oz can
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Gilbert
366 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Double D
|$15.00
|Lo-Lo’s
|$19.00
|Three Pieces Of Chicken (Southern Fried)
|$22.00
Isabel's Amor
1490 E Williams Field Rd., Gilbert
|Popular items
|Burro Plate
|$16.00
|3 Amigos
|$17.00
|Mini Chimi Trio
|$9.00
Ta Lew Thai Bistro
1493 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Ta Lew Fried Rice
|$12.00
|Ta Lew Rolls
|$7.00
|Crab Puffs
|$8.00
Joyride Taco
302 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Crispy Fish Taco
|$3.50
Beer-battered fish, guacamole, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic
|Chipotle Shrimp Taco
|$3.50
Grilled shrimp, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic
|Nachos
|$11.00
Asadero cheese, black beans, avocado, tomatillo salsa, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic
Postino East
302 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Gluten Free Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN
Sushi Ramen Go
1495 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$11.50
Pork and chicken broth, spicy miso tare, nori, chashu, corn, onions, bean sprouts and seasoned egg
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.50
spicy tuna mix, cucumber
|Miso Ramen
|$11.00
Pork and chicken broth, miso tare, nori chashu,corn, beansprouts and seasoned egg
SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Nando's Mexican Cafe
3519 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|El Numero Cinco
|$14.50
Two Red or Green Cheese Enchiladas, Rice and Beans Add Chicken or Beef $1.00
|El Numero Uno
|$13.50
Two Tacos, Rice and Beans
|Pollo Rico
|$14.50
Everyone’s favorite…a crisp Chicken Burro topped with jalapeno cream cheese and chedder cheese. Served with rice and beans.
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
211 E Warner Rd STE A-101, Gilbert
|Popular items
|California Chicken
|$15.00
grilled chicken, pepperjack, caramelized onion, tomato, avocado, arugula, honey mustard, brioche bun
|Two Egg Breakfast
|$11.00
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
|Southwest Omelette
|$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
GRILL
Barrio Queen
388 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Lemonade
|$3.75
12oz Fountain Drink.
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Layers of romaine lettuce, queso fresco, diced red onions, red peppers, avocado, grilled corn cut from the cob, epazote black beans, pomegranate seeds and Barrio spiced corn tortilla chips.
Served with a side of our homemade creamy roasted chipotle dressing
|Huevo Con Chorizo Taco
|$4.25
Chorizo topped with a fried egg, diced red onions and fresh cilantro.
PIZZA
Zappone's Italian Bistro
1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Chianti Braised Beef Rigatoni
|$19.00
Tender beef slowly cooked in house and braised with chianti wine and spices
|Penne Ala Vodka
|$14.00
House-made rose-vodka sauce and caramelized onion
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$14.00
Spaghetti and homemade marinara with 2 large meatballs.
La Ristra
638 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert
|Popular items
|Green Chile Asada Burrito
|$15.75
Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with hatch green chiles and cheese. Smothered in Green Chile.
|3 Generation Tacos
|$14.25
soft corn tortillas | (1) shredded beef | (1) chicken | (1) adovada pork | pico de gallo | poblano dressing | two sides
|Two Item Combo
|$13.25
2 menu items, and 2 sides of your choice
Thai Chili 2 Go
1495 north Higley Road, Gilbert
|Popular items
|White Rice
|$1.00
White Jasmine rice
|Massaman Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.
|Panang Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.
Sushi Ave Express
1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Las Vegas Roll
|$10.50
Salmon, cream cheese, crab mix, avocado, eel sauce
|Gyoza
|$6.50
Pork and vegetable dumplings with ponzu sauce
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
Soy been paste soup with scaliions, tofu and seaweed
Miss Dessert - SanTan Village
2484 South Santan Village Parkway, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Brown Sugar Latte
|$4.49
with boba
|Peach Smash
|$4.99
with crystal boba
|Strawberrt Yogurt Shake
|$4.99
with Crystal Boba
BBQ • HOT DOGS
Caldwell County Mexi-Q
546 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Mexi-Q Twinkie
|$3.95
Fresh Jalapeno filled with prime brisket, white cream cheese sauce, wrapped on bacon and smoked.
|Smoked Carnitas Taco
|$3.95
Soft Flour tortilla folded on half filled with smoke green chili, onions and cilantro
|Dixie ''V''
|$12.95
/3 pound of our delicious chopped prime brisket on a Hawaiian roll. Served with one individual side.
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
6510 S Higley Rd. Ste 105, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
|Tom Kha Gai
|$7.00
Chicken broth with coconut milk, lemongrass, lime juice, scallions, and cilantro.
|Spicy Basil
|$11.00
Jalapenos, bell peppers, onion, and basil in homemade basil sauce.
Boca Taqueria
1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Chicken Taco
|$3.75
Shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, & pico
|Cheese Crisp
|$5.00
Open faced & crispy
|Beans
|$2.00
Small side of refried or whole charro beans
PIZZA • SALADS
Fire & Brimstone
3000 E Ray Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken
|$15.00
Joe's Real BBQ sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, pickled jalapeños, red onion,
|Margherita
|$12.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
|Build Your Own
|$11.00
Comes with red sauce and mozzarella, all additional toppings are extra
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Gecko Grill Gilbert
4341 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Special Chimi
|$16.99
Your choice of meat wrapped in a large flour tortilla, deep fried and topped with spinach cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans.
|Combo #2
|$15.99
A burrito & a taco. Served with rice & beans.
|Combo #1
|$14.99
A Cheese enchilada & a crispy taco. Served with rice & beans.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2212 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Smoked Turkey Club
|$15.95
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .
|Cheeseburger
|$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
|12 Bone-In Killer Wings
|$19.95
BONE-IN WINGS
Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / BBQ CILANTRO LIME / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
Four Silos Brewery | Coffee & Beer House
143 S Higley Rd Ste C-101, Gilbert
|Popular items
|ICED LATTE
|ICED THE DUDE
|DIRTY CHAI LATTE Hot
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
1887 E Williams Field Rd. Ste 101, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.00
Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
|Family Size Tom Kha Gai
|$12.00
Chicken broth with coconut milk, lemongrass, lime juice, scallions, and cilantro.
|Green Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.
Batch Cookie Shop
1495 N Higley Ste 107, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Snickerdoodle Cookie
Huge chewy cookie filled with swirls of cinnamon roll filling and surrounded by a slightly crunchy outer layer of cinnamon sugar
|Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Cookie
This unique cookie is filled with sweet vanilla chips and a surprisingly fresh pop of raspberry flavor
|Christmas Sugar Cookie
Batch’s signature Sugar Cookie- but all dressed up for Christmas!
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Caldwell County BBQ
18324 E Nunneley Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Dixie "V"
|$12.95
1/3 pound of our delicious chopped prime brisket on a Hawaiian roll. Served with one individual side.
|Sausage Link
|$6.00
Mesquite smoked sausage, mixed with pork and beef. Flavored with jalapeno and creamy cheddar cheese. Includes two sausages per order.
|Pulled Pork
|$17.75
A Barbeque Classic. Lightly seasoned pork that is shredded manually. 3-4 servings per pound.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union Grill and Tap
1686 N Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
House chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, Monterey jack cheese and romaine lettuce
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.29
Handmade southern style chicken tenders, your choice of sauce. Served with fries
|Boneless Wings
|$9.99
Boneless wings with southern style breading. Choice of homemade wing sauce, buttermilk ranch or blue cheese, and celery
