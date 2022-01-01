Gilbert American restaurants you'll love

Gilbert restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Gilbert

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2212 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuscan Romano Herb Crusted Chicken$20.95
Crispy Romano & Panko crusted chicken served with a bed of Parmesan Couscous and seasonal dinner vegetables. Topped with balsamic
marinated tomatoes, capers and drizzled with Lemon Herb Beurre Blanc.
Szechaun Orange Chicken$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins$11.95
Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Sriracha Fry Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Union Grill and Tap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union Grill and Tap

1686 N Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.4 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kilt Lifter Stroganoff$14.99
Bacon braised beef, Kilt Lifter gravy, mushrooms, sour cream, caramelized onion, egg noodles, green onion, garlic bread
Southwest Chicken$12.39
Cajun grilled chicken, avocado, cowboy caviar, blue corn tortilla strips, jack cheese, cucumbers, spring mix
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
House chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, Monterey jack cheese and romaine lettuce
More about Union Grill and Tap
State 48 Tap House image

 

State 48 Tap House

2218 w williams field rd st 101 w hope drive, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Burger$14.50
Royale with Cheese$14.50
More about State 48 Tap House
Catching Flights Bar and Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Catching Flights Bar and Grille

1475 w elliot rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)
Takeout
More about Catching Flights Bar and Grille
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Copper Still Moonshine Grill - Gilbert

2531 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 101, Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Scorpion Grilled Cheese Burger$13.75
Dry heat rub, fresh jalapenos, pepper jack, american, tomato, red onion, spicy mayo, buttered sourdough, choice of side
Moonshine Philly$14.50
Shaved steak, marinated in moonshine marinade, sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, provolone, mayo, choice of side
Blue Cheese Burger$13.75
blue cheese crumbles, lettuce tomato, crispy onions, mayo, choice of side
More about Copper Still Moonshine Grill - Gilbert

