Gilbert bars & lounges you'll love

Isabel's Amor
1490 E Williams Field Rd., Gilbert
|Popular items
|Burro Plate
|$16.00
|3 Amigos
|$17.00
|Mini Chimi Trio
|$9.00
Postino East
302 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Gluten Free Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2212 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Tuscan Romano Herb Crusted Chicken
|$20.95
Crispy Romano & Panko crusted chicken served with a bed of Parmesan Couscous and seasonal dinner vegetables. Topped with balsamic
marinated tomatoes, capers and drizzled with Lemon Herb Beurre Blanc.
|Szechaun Orange Chicken
|$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
|Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins
|$11.95
Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Sriracha Fry Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.
DUMPLINGS • RAMEN
Clever Koi
60 W Vaughn Avenue #101, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Trio of Steamed Buns / (3) for $13.50
|$13.50
Choose any three of our steamed buns.
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
Garlic, Ginger, Napa Cabbage, Julienne Carrots, Edamame, Red Bell Pepper, Scrambled Egg, Butter, Crispy Shallots, Scallion, Sesame Oil and Soy Sauce
|House Pad Thai
|$12.00
Rice noodles, scrambled egg, carrots, crushed peanuts, daikon radish, bean sprouts, scallion, and toasted sesame seeds.
*Contains fish sauce.
Pad Thai Sauce - fish sauce, hoisin, sake, tamarind, brown sugar, gochjang, sambal
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Catching Flights Bar and Grille
1475 w elliot rd, Gilbert
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Copper Still Moonshine Grill - Gilbert
2531 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 101, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Scorpion Grilled Cheese Burger
|$13.75
Dry heat rub, fresh jalapenos, pepper jack, american, tomato, red onion, spicy mayo, buttered sourdough, choice of side
|Moonshine Philly
|$14.50
Shaved steak, marinated in moonshine marinade, sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, provolone, mayo, choice of side
|Blue Cheese Burger
|$13.75
blue cheese crumbles, lettuce tomato, crispy onions, mayo, choice of side
TACOS • RIBS • BBQ • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Arizona BBQ Company
1534 E. Ray Rd. #110, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Superstition Combo
|$23.00
1/4 lb. Brisket, 1/4 lb. Pulled pork, 1/3 rack ribs. Choice of Tortillas, Sauce and 2 Sides.
|Loaded Baked Potato
|$8.00
Giant Idaho potato filled with butter, sour cream, Cheese Blend, bacon and green onion.
|1 Lb. Smoked Wings
|$14.50
1 lb of wings come with 1 side of our House Dressing