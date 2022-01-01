Gilbert bars & lounges you'll love

Isabel's Amor image

 

Isabel's Amor

1490 E Williams Field Rd., Gilbert

Avg 4 (519 reviews)
Popular items
Burro Plate$16.00
3 Amigos$17.00
Mini Chimi Trio$9.00
Postino East image

 

Postino East

302 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Popular items
Gluten Free Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2212 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Popular items
Tuscan Romano Herb Crusted Chicken$20.95
Crispy Romano & Panko crusted chicken served with a bed of Parmesan Couscous and seasonal dinner vegetables. Topped with balsamic
marinated tomatoes, capers and drizzled with Lemon Herb Beurre Blanc.
Szechaun Orange Chicken$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins$11.95
Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Sriracha Fry Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.
Clever Koi image

DUMPLINGS • RAMEN

Clever Koi

60 W Vaughn Avenue #101, Gilbert

Avg 4.1 (1118 reviews)
Popular items
Trio of Steamed Buns / (3) for $13.50$13.50
Choose any three of our steamed buns.
Fried Rice$12.00
Garlic, Ginger, Napa Cabbage, Julienne Carrots, Edamame, Red Bell Pepper, Scrambled Egg, Butter, Crispy Shallots, Scallion, Sesame Oil and Soy Sauce
House Pad Thai$12.00
Rice noodles, scrambled egg, carrots, crushed peanuts, daikon radish, bean sprouts, scallion, and toasted sesame seeds.
*Contains fish sauce.
Pad Thai Sauce - fish sauce, hoisin, sake, tamarind, brown sugar, gochjang, sambal
Catching Flights Bar and Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Catching Flights Bar and Grille

1475 w elliot rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Copper Still Moonshine Grill - Gilbert

2531 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 101, Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (1062 reviews)
Popular items
Scorpion Grilled Cheese Burger$13.75
Dry heat rub, fresh jalapenos, pepper jack, american, tomato, red onion, spicy mayo, buttered sourdough, choice of side
Moonshine Philly$14.50
Shaved steak, marinated in moonshine marinade, sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, provolone, mayo, choice of side
Blue Cheese Burger$13.75
blue cheese crumbles, lettuce tomato, crispy onions, mayo, choice of side
Arizona BBQ Company image

TACOS • RIBS • BBQ • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Arizona BBQ Company

1534 E. Ray Rd. #110, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (1525 reviews)
Popular items
Superstition Combo$23.00
1/4 lb. Brisket, 1/4 lb. Pulled pork, 1/3 rack ribs. Choice of Tortillas, Sauce and 2 Sides.
Loaded Baked Potato$8.00
Giant Idaho potato filled with butter, sour cream, Cheese Blend, bacon and green onion.
1 Lb. Smoked Wings$14.50
1 lb of wings come with 1 side of our House Dressing
