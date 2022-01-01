Gilbert BBQ restaurants you'll love

Gilbert restaurants
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Gilbert

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

1733 N Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.7 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
Cole Slaw
Chopped green cabbage, and carrots, mixed with a sweet creamy slaw dressing.
Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Consumer pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Caldwell County BBQ

18324 E Nunneley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 5 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dixie "V"$12.95
1/3 pound of our delicious chopped prime brisket on a Hawaiian roll. Served with one individual side.
Sausage Link$6.00
Mesquite smoked sausage, mixed with pork and beef. Flavored with jalapeno and creamy cheddar cheese. Includes two sausages per order.
Pulled Pork$17.75
A Barbeque Classic. Lightly seasoned pork that is shredded manually. 3-4 servings per pound.
More about Caldwell County BBQ
Arizona BBQ Company image

TACOS • RIBS • BBQ • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Arizona BBQ Company

1534 E. Ray Rd. #110, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (1525 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Superstition Combo$23.00
1/4 lb. Brisket, 1/4 lb. Pulled pork, 1/3 rack ribs. Choice of Tortillas, Sauce and 2 Sides.
Loaded Baked Potato$8.00
Giant Idaho potato filled with butter, sour cream, Cheese Blend, bacon and green onion.
1 Lb. Smoked Wings$14.50
1 lb of wings come with 1 side of our House Dressing
More about Arizona BBQ Company

