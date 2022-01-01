Gilbert BBQ restaurants you'll love
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
1733 N Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
|Cole Slaw
Chopped green cabbage, and carrots, mixed with a sweet creamy slaw dressing.
|Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
More about Caldwell County BBQ
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Caldwell County BBQ
18324 E Nunneley Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Dixie "V"
|$12.95
1/3 pound of our delicious chopped prime brisket on a Hawaiian roll. Served with one individual side.
|Sausage Link
|$6.00
Mesquite smoked sausage, mixed with pork and beef. Flavored with jalapeno and creamy cheddar cheese. Includes two sausages per order.
|Pulled Pork
|$17.75
A Barbeque Classic. Lightly seasoned pork that is shredded manually. 3-4 servings per pound.
More about Arizona BBQ Company
TACOS • RIBS • BBQ • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Arizona BBQ Company
1534 E. Ray Rd. #110, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Superstition Combo
|$23.00
1/4 lb. Brisket, 1/4 lb. Pulled pork, 1/3 rack ribs. Choice of Tortillas, Sauce and 2 Sides.
|Loaded Baked Potato
|$8.00
Giant Idaho potato filled with butter, sour cream, Cheese Blend, bacon and green onion.
|1 Lb. Smoked Wings
|$14.50
1 lb of wings come with 1 side of our House Dressing