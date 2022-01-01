Gilbert cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Gilbert
More about The Coffee Shop
The Coffee Shop
3000 e ray road bldg 2, gilbert
|Popular items
|Scotch Kiss Latte
Monin Butterscotch Syrup, Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, & Milk
|Chai
Big Train Spiced Chai Powder & Milk
|Spanish Latte
Sweetened Condensed Milk, Espresso, & Milk
More about Over Easy
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
211 E Warner Rd STE A-101, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.00
our take on the classic match, with a blend of hot sauce and real maple syrup
|California Chicken
|$15.00
grilled chicken, pepperjack, caramelized onion, tomato, avocado, arugula, honey mustard, brioche bun
|1/2 Biscuit & Gravy
|$6.00
fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuit smothered with scratch-made gravy