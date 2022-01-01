Gilbert cafés you'll love

The Coffee Shop image

 

The Coffee Shop

3000 e ray road bldg 2, gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Scotch Kiss Latte
Monin Butterscotch Syrup, Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, & Milk
Chai
Big Train Spiced Chai Powder & Milk
Spanish Latte
Sweetened Condensed Milk, Espresso, & Milk
More about The Coffee Shop
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

211 E Warner Rd STE A-101, Gilbert

Avg 4.2 (1842 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Waffles$14.00
our take on the classic match, with a blend of hot sauce and real maple syrup
California Chicken$15.00
grilled chicken, pepperjack, caramelized onion, tomato, avocado, arugula, honey mustard, brioche bun
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy$6.00
fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuit smothered with scratch-made gravy
More about Over Easy
Top Fuel Espresso image

SMOOTHIES • BAGELS

Top Fuel Espresso

740 w Guadalupe rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.7 (25 reviews)
Takeout
More about Top Fuel Espresso

