Gilbert gastropubs you'll love

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2212 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Tuscan Romano Herb Crusted Chicken
|$20.95
Crispy Romano & Panko crusted chicken served with a bed of Parmesan Couscous and seasonal dinner vegetables. Topped with balsamic
marinated tomatoes, capers and drizzled with Lemon Herb Beurre Blanc.
|Szechaun Orange Chicken
|$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
|Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins
|$11.95
Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Sriracha Fry Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.
Union Grill and Tap
Union Grill and Tap
1686 N Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Kilt Lifter Stroganoff
|$14.99
Bacon braised beef, Kilt Lifter gravy, mushrooms, sour cream, caramelized onion, egg noodles, green onion, garlic bread
|Southwest Chicken
|$12.39
Cajun grilled chicken, avocado, cowboy caviar, blue corn tortilla strips, jack cheese, cucumbers, spring mix
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
House chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, Monterey jack cheese and romaine lettuce