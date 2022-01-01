Gilbert Mexican restaurants you'll love
More about Some Burros
TACOS
Some Burros
2597 S Market St, GILBERT
|Popular items
|Combo #12
|$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
|Rod Burro
|$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
|Crudo Burro
|$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
More about Isabel's Amor
Isabel's Amor
1490 E Williams Field Rd., Gilbert
|Popular items
|Burro Plate
|$16.00
|3 Amigos
|$17.00
|Mini Chimi Trio
|$9.00
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Nando's Mexican Cafe
3519 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Mini Combo Platter
|$16.50
You'll need help with this one! A plate of miniature tacos, bean tostadas, chicken & beef chimichangas, flautas, pollo rico, rice & beans.
|El Jefe Chimichanga
|$16.50
You’re not the boss of me! A crisp burro filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak sautéed onions and tomatoes. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and green onions. Served with rice and beans.
|El Numero Cinco
|$14.50
Two Red or Green Cheese Enchiladas, Rice and Beans Add Chicken or Beef $1.00
More about Barrio Queen
GRILL
Barrio Queen
388 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Lemonade
|$3.75
12oz Fountain Drink.
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Layers of romaine lettuce, queso fresco, diced red onions, red peppers, avocado, grilled corn cut from the cob, epazote black beans, pomegranate seeds and Barrio spiced corn tortilla chips.
Served with a side of our homemade creamy roasted chipotle dressing
|Huevo Con Chorizo Taco
|$4.25
Chorizo topped with a fried egg, diced red onions and fresh cilantro.
More about La Ristra
La Ristra
638 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert
|Popular items
|Traditional Burrito
|$14.75
Traditional burrito with any of our meat options. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas enchilada sauce.
|Blue Corn Stacked Enchiladas
|$15.50
new mexican blue corn stacked enchiladas | fried egg | choice of cheese or meat | sopapilla | enchilada sauce | two sides
|Fajita Burrito
|$15.75
Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with fajita vegetables and cheese. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas sauce.
More about Boca Taqueria
Boca Taqueria
1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Chicken Taco
|$3.75
Shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, & pico
|Cheese Crisp
|$5.00
Open faced & crispy
|Beans
|$2.00
Small side of refried or whole charro beans
More about Gecko Grill Gilbert
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Gecko Grill Gilbert
4341 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Combo #5
|$15.99
Two enchiladas. Served with rice & beans.
|Combo #1
|$14.99
A Cheese enchilada & a crispy taco. Served with rice & beans.
|Special Chimi
|$16.99
Your choice of meat wrapped in a large flour tortilla, deep fried and topped with spinach cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans.
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
4622 S Higley Rd #101, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Loaded Burrito
|$8.84
Choice of Meat rolled up with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo salsa in a warm flour tortilla
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$4.99
Refried beans and cheese rolled up in a warm flour tortilla
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.69
Two scrambled eggs served in a warm tortilla
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
Nando's Mexican Cafe
1890 West Germann Rd, Chandler
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso Dip
|$9.00
A house favorite......spinach, tomato & jalapeno jack cheese dip served with flour tortilla chips.
|El Numero Uno
|$13.50
Two Tacos, Rice and Beans
|Pollo Rico
|$14.50
Everyone’s favorite…a crisp Chicken Burro topped with jalapeno cream cheese and chedder cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about Some Burros
Some Burros
1335 E. Baseline Rd., Gilbert
|Popular items
|Rod Burro
|$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
|Combo #12
|$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
More about Arizona BBQ Company
TACOS • RIBS • BBQ • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Arizona BBQ Company
1534 E. Ray Rd. #110, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Superstition Combo
|$23.00
1/4 lb. Brisket, 1/4 lb. Pulled pork, 1/3 rack ribs. Choice of Tortillas, Sauce and 2 Sides.
|Loaded Baked Potato
|$8.00
Giant Idaho potato filled with butter, sour cream, Cheese Blend, bacon and green onion.
|1 Lb. Smoked Wings
|$14.50
1 lb of wings come with 1 side of our House Dressing
More about Joyride
Joyride
302 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert