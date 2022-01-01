Gilbert Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Gilbert

Some Burros image

TACOS

Some Burros

2597 S Market St, GILBERT

Avg 4 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Combo #12$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
Rod Burro$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
Crudo Burro$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
More about Some Burros
Isabel's Amor image

 

Isabel's Amor

1490 E Williams Field Rd., Gilbert

Avg 4 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burro Plate$16.00
3 Amigos$17.00
Mini Chimi Trio$9.00
More about Isabel's Amor
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's Mexican Cafe

3519 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert

Avg 3.6 (635 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Combo Platter$16.50
You'll need help with this one! A plate of miniature tacos, bean tostadas, chicken & beef chimichangas, flautas, pollo rico, rice & beans.
El Jefe Chimichanga$16.50
You’re not the boss of me! A crisp burro filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak sautéed onions and tomatoes. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and green onions. Served with rice and beans.
El Numero Cinco$14.50
Two Red or Green Cheese Enchiladas, Rice and Beans Add Chicken or Beef $1.00
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
Barrio Queen image

GRILL

Barrio Queen

388 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.2 (4240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lemonade$3.75
12oz Fountain Drink.
Chopped Salad$12.00
Layers of romaine lettuce, queso fresco, diced red onions, red peppers, avocado, grilled corn cut from the cob, epazote black beans, pomegranate seeds and Barrio spiced corn tortilla chips.
Served with a side of our homemade creamy roasted chipotle dressing
Huevo Con Chorizo Taco$4.25
Chorizo topped with a fried egg, diced red onions and fresh cilantro.
More about Barrio Queen
La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

638 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Burrito$14.75
Traditional burrito with any of our meat options. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas enchilada sauce.
Blue Corn Stacked Enchiladas$15.50
new mexican blue corn stacked enchiladas | fried egg | choice of cheese or meat | sopapilla | enchilada sauce | two sides
Fajita Burrito$15.75
Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with fajita vegetables and cheese. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas sauce.
More about La Ristra
Boca Taqueria image

 

Boca Taqueria

1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Taco$3.75
Shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, & pico
Cheese Crisp$5.00
Open faced & crispy
Beans$2.00
Small side of refried or whole charro beans
More about Boca Taqueria
Gecko Grill Gilbert image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Gecko Grill Gilbert

4341 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4 (835 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Combo #5$15.99
Two enchiladas. Served with rice & beans.
Combo #1$14.99
A Cheese enchilada & a crispy taco. Served with rice & beans.
Special Chimi$16.99
Your choice of meat wrapped in a large flour tortilla, deep fried and topped with spinach cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans.
More about Gecko Grill Gilbert
Tacos N More Mexican Grill image

 

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

4622 S Higley Rd #101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Burrito$8.84
Choice of Meat rolled up with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo salsa in a warm flour tortilla
Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.99
Refried beans and cheese rolled up in a warm flour tortilla
Breakfast Burrito$5.69
Two scrambled eggs served in a warm tortilla
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

 

Nando's Mexican Cafe

1890 West Germann Rd, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chile Con Queso Dip$9.00
A house favorite......spinach, tomato & jalapeno jack cheese dip served with flour tortilla chips.
El Numero Uno$13.50
Two Tacos, Rice and Beans
Pollo Rico$14.50
Everyone’s favorite…a crisp Chicken Burro topped with jalapeno cream cheese and chedder cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
Some Burros image

 

Some Burros

1335 E. Baseline Rd., Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rod Burro$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Combo #12$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
More about Some Burros
Arizona BBQ Company image

TACOS • RIBS • BBQ • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Arizona BBQ Company

1534 E. Ray Rd. #110, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (1525 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Superstition Combo$23.00
1/4 lb. Brisket, 1/4 lb. Pulled pork, 1/3 rack ribs. Choice of Tortillas, Sauce and 2 Sides.
Loaded Baked Potato$8.00
Giant Idaho potato filled with butter, sour cream, Cheese Blend, bacon and green onion.
1 Lb. Smoked Wings$14.50
1 lb of wings come with 1 side of our House Dressing
More about Arizona BBQ Company
Joyride image

 

Joyride

302 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Joyride

