Gilbert sushi restaurants you'll love

Go
Gilbert restaurants
Toast

Must-try sushi restaurants in Gilbert

Sushi Brokers image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi Brokers

50 W Vaughn Suite 101, Gilbert

Avg 4.1 (1853 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.50
Tempura shrimp with krab mix, avocado, & cucumber.
California$8.50
Krab stick, cucumber, and avocado
Edamame$5.00
Steamed and salted soybeans
More about Sushi Brokers
Sushi Ramen Go image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN

Sushi Ramen Go

1495 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Miso Ramen$11.50
Pork and chicken broth, spicy miso tare, nori, chashu, corn, onions, bean sprouts and seasoned egg
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
spicy tuna mix, cucumber
Miso Ramen$11.00
Pork and chicken broth, miso tare, nori chashu,corn, beansprouts and seasoned egg
More about Sushi Ramen Go
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Sushi Ave

866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (2606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Edamame$3.50
Steamed soybeans lightly sprinkled with salt.
Las Vegas Roll$10.50
salmon, cream cheese, crab mix, avocado, eel sauce
Tootsie Roll$8.50
crab mix, cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber, crunch, eel sauce
More about Sushi Ave

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Gilbert

Tacos

Burritos

Carne Asada

Quesadillas

Fried Rice

Carne Asada Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Pad Thai

Map

More near Gilbert to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston