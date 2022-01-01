Gilbert sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Gilbert
More about Sushi Brokers
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi Brokers
50 W Vaughn Suite 101, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.50
Tempura shrimp with krab mix, avocado, & cucumber.
|California
|$8.50
Krab stick, cucumber, and avocado
|Edamame
|$5.00
Steamed and salted soybeans
More about Sushi Ramen Go
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN
Sushi Ramen Go
1495 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$11.50
Pork and chicken broth, spicy miso tare, nori, chashu, corn, onions, bean sprouts and seasoned egg
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.50
spicy tuna mix, cucumber
|Miso Ramen
|$11.00
Pork and chicken broth, miso tare, nori chashu,corn, beansprouts and seasoned egg
More about Sushi Ave
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES
Sushi Ave
866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$3.50
Steamed soybeans lightly sprinkled with salt.
|Las Vegas Roll
|$10.50
salmon, cream cheese, crab mix, avocado, eel sauce
|Tootsie Roll
|$8.50
crab mix, cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber, crunch, eel sauce