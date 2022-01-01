Gilbert Thai restaurants you'll love
Must-try Thai restaurants in Gilbert
More about Ta Lew Thai Bistro
Ta Lew Thai Bistro
1493 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Ta Lew Fried Rice
|$12.00
|Ta Lew Rolls
|$7.00
|Crab Puffs
|$8.00
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
1495 north Higley Road, Gilbert
|Popular items
|White Rice
|$1.00
White Jasmine rice
|Green Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.00
Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Thai Chili 2 Go
6510 S Higley Rd. Ste 105, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$6.00
4 crispy rolls filled with Cabbage, Green Beans, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Vermicelli, Spices served with our Sweet & Sour Sauce.
|Green Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.
|Thai Dumplings--
|$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
Thai Chili 2 Go
1887 E Williams Field Rd. Ste 101, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.00
Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
|Pad Siew
|$11.00
Rice noodles, broccoli, egg in a special dark soy cooking sauce.
|Red Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.