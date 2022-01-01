Gilbert Thai restaurants you'll love

Must-try Thai restaurants in Gilbert

Ta Lew Thai Bistro image

 

Ta Lew Thai Bistro

1493 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (1872 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ta Lew Fried Rice$12.00
Ta Lew Rolls$7.00
Crab Puffs$8.00
More about Ta Lew Thai Bistro
Thai Chili 2 Go image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

1495 north Higley Road, Gilbert

Avg 4.9 (517 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
White Rice$1.00
White Jasmine rice
Green Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Chili 2 Go image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

6510 S Higley Rd. Ste 105, Gilbert

Avg 3.9 (507 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegetable Spring Rolls$6.00
4 crispy rolls filled with Cabbage, Green Beans, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Vermicelli, Spices served with our Sweet & Sour Sauce.
Green Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.
Thai Dumplings--$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Chili 2 Go image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

1887 E Williams Field Rd. Ste 101, Gilbert

Avg 4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Pad Siew$11.00
Rice noodles, broccoli, egg in a special dark soy cooking sauce.
Red Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go

