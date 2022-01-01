Baja fish tacos in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve baja fish tacos
More about Gecko Grill Gilbert
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Gecko Grill Gilbert
4341 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
|Baja Fish Taco
|$6.99
Breaded and fried fish topped with baja sauce, green cabbage and salsa fresca.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2212 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert
|Baja Fish Tacos - Cod
|$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned cod, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
|Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp
|$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.