Baja fish tacos in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Gilbert restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

Baja Fish Taco image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Gecko Grill Gilbert

4341 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4 (835 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Taco$6.99
Breaded and fried fish topped with baja sauce, green cabbage and salsa fresca.
More about Gecko Grill Gilbert
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2212 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos - Cod$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned cod, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

