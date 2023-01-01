Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Gilbert restaurants that serve baked ziti

Consumer pic

 

Brooklyn V's Pizza - Lindsey & Warner

894 east warner rd, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Ziti$15.00
Ziti pasta combined with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and house marinara sauce.
More about Brooklyn V's Pizza - Lindsey & Warner
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Gilbert

4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free Baked Ziti$17.99
A blend of Gluten Free Penne, meat sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses baked to perfection!
Baked Ziti$16.99
A blend of Ziti, meat sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses baked to perfection!
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Gilbert

