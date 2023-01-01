Baked ziti in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve baked ziti
More about Brooklyn V's Pizza - Lindsey & Warner
Brooklyn V's Pizza - Lindsey & Warner
894 east warner rd, Gilbert
|Baked Ziti
|$15.00
Ziti pasta combined with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and house marinara sauce.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Gilbert
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Gilbert
4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Gluten Free Baked Ziti
|$17.99
A blend of Gluten Free Penne, meat sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses baked to perfection!
|Baked Ziti
|$16.99
A blend of Ziti, meat sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses baked to perfection!