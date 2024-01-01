Belgian waffles in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve belgian waffles
More about Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. - Gilbert
Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. - Gilbert
721 N Arizona Ave, Gilbert
|Belgian Waffle Battered Onion Rings
|$12.00
Belgian waffle battered onions served with a side od sriracha ketchup.
More about Joe's Farm Grill
Joe's Farm Grill
3000 E Ray Rd Bidg. #1, Gilbert
|Belgian Waffles
|$10.00
Two thick waffles; whipped butter, syrup
|Belgian Waffles & Berries
|$12.00
Generous amount of assorted fresh berries: whipped cream, syrup
|Belgian Waffles & Meat
|$12.00
Whipped butter, syrup; choice of applewood smoked bacon, link sausage or gilled ham steak