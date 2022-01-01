Bruschetta in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve bruschetta
302 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert
|Bruschetta
|$16.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Single Bruschetta
|$16.50
Get you Bruschetta fix, in a smaller portion! Choose one of our selections.
Postino East
302 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)
|$25.25
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
|Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Gluten Free Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Zappone's Italian Bistro
1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103, Gilbert
|Bruschetta
|$12.00
Caprese, Fig Jam and Prosciutto, wild Mushroom and Ricotta
Four Silos Brewery | Coffee & Beer House
143 S Higley Rd Ste C-101, Gilbert
|BRUSCHETTA RIPPERS
|$14.84
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Bruschetta
|$10.49
Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, and basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
|Feta Bruschetta
|$11.49
Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze and topped with Feta cheese.