Bruschetta in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Toast

Gilbert restaurants that serve bruschetta

Bruschetta image

 

DO NOT USE

302 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Delivery
Bruschetta$16.50
Choose four of the selections.
Single Bruschetta$16.50
Get you Bruschetta fix, in a smaller portion! Choose one of our selections.
More about DO NOT USE
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6) image

 

Postino East

302 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)$25.25
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Gluten Free Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
More about Postino East
Zappone's Italian Bistro image

PIZZA

Zappone's Italian Bistro

1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103, Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta$12.00
Caprese, Fig Jam and Prosciutto, wild Mushroom and Ricotta
More about Zappone's Italian Bistro
Four Silos Brewery | Coffee & Beer House image

 

Four Silos Brewery | Coffee & Beer House

143 S Higley Rd Ste C-101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRUSCHETTA RIPPERS$14.84
More about Four Silos Brewery | Coffee & Beer House
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$10.49
Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, and basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Feta Bruschetta$11.49
Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze and topped with Feta cheese.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

