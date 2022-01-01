Burritos in Gilbert

The Coffee Shop image

 

The Coffee Shop

3000 e ray road bldg 2, gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Papas Grande Burrito$9.25
Egg, Bacon, Potato, Cheddar
More about The Coffee Shop
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

211 E Warner Rd STE A-101, Gilbert

Avg 4.2 (1842 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
More about Over Easy
La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

638 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Traditional Burrito$14.75
Traditional burrito with any of our meat options. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas enchilada sauce.
Fajita Burrito$15.75
Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with fajita vegetables and cheese. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas sauce.
Green Chile Asada Burrito$15.75
Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with hatch green chiles and cheese. Smothered in Green Chile.
More about La Ristra
Full Size Bean & Cheese Burrito image

 

Boca Taqueria

1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Full Size Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.50
Classic bean & cheese burrito
Fiesta Bean & Cheese Burrito$3.50
Smaller version of our classic bean & cheese burrito
More about Boca Taqueria
Liberty Market image

 

Liberty Market

230 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BREAKFAST BURRITO$14.00
eggs, liberty potatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, flour tortilla with green chile sauce, chile pequin sauce, and your choice of one: grilled chicken breast, Schreiner's chorizo, green chile pork, veggies.
More about Liberty Market
Loaded Burrito image

 

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

4622 S Higley Rd #101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Burrito$8.84
Choice of Meat rolled up with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo salsa in a warm flour tortilla
Breakfast Burrito$5.69
Two scrambled eggs served in a warm tortilla
Build Your Own Burrito$6.29
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill

