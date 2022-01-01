Burritos in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve burritos
The Coffee Shop
3000 e ray road bldg 2, gilbert
|Papas Grande Burrito
|$9.25
Egg, Bacon, Potato, Cheddar
Over Easy
211 E Warner Rd STE A-101, Gilbert
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
La Ristra
638 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert
|Traditional Burrito
|$14.75
Traditional burrito with any of our meat options. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas enchilada sauce.
|Fajita Burrito
|$15.75
Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with fajita vegetables and cheese. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas sauce.
|Green Chile Asada Burrito
|$15.75
Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with hatch green chiles and cheese. Smothered in Green Chile.
Boca Taqueria
1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert
|Full Size Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$4.50
Classic bean & cheese burrito
|Fiesta Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$3.50
Smaller version of our classic bean & cheese burrito
Liberty Market
230 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$14.00
eggs, liberty potatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, flour tortilla with green chile sauce, chile pequin sauce, and your choice of one: grilled chicken breast, Schreiner's chorizo, green chile pork, veggies.
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
4622 S Higley Rd #101, Gilbert
|Loaded Burrito
|$8.84
Choice of Meat rolled up with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo salsa in a warm flour tortilla
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.69
Two scrambled eggs served in a warm tortilla
|Build Your Own Burrito
|$6.29