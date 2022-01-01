Caesar salad in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve caesar salad
302 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
Philadelphia Sandwich Company - Gilbert
Philadelphia Sandwich Company - Gilbert
720 West Ray Road, Gilbert
|Caesar Salad
|$7.99
chopped romaine hearts, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan with a side of Caesar dressing
Postino East
Postino East
302 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|1/2 Caesar Salad
|$7.25
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
|Caesar Salad
|$12.25
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
|Caesar Salad (serves 4-6)
|$32.00
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house crouton (serves 4-6)
Over Easy
Over Easy
211 E Warner Rd STE A-101, Gilbert
|Caesar Chicken Salad
|$11.00
grilled breast, parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons caesar dressing
Liberty Market
Liberty Market
230 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|Half Caesar Salad
|$7.00
chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and a traditional caesar dressing
|CAESAR SALAD
|$12.00
chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and a traditional caesar dressing
|HALF CAESAR SALAD
|$7.00
chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and a traditional caesar dressing
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Gluten Free Caesar Salad Large
|$9.99
Romaine lettuce, and parmesan. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request
|Gluten Free Caesar Salad Small
|$5.49
Romaine lettuce, and parmesan. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request