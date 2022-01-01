Calamari in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve calamari
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi Brokers
50 W Vaughn Suite 101, Gilbert
|Calamari
|$10.50
Lightly battered squid rings served with spicy miso dipping sauce
PIZZA
Zappone's Italian Bistro
1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103, Gilbert
|Fried Calamari
|$14.00
Lightly coated Calamari served with Lemon, Red pepper aioli and marinara GF
|Fried Calamari Salad
|$16.00
Arugula with lightly fried calamari, coutons, red onions, roasted red peppers, and red wine vinaigrette
DUMPLINGS • RAMEN
Clever Koi
60 W Vaughn Avenue #101, Gilbert
|Calamari Fries
|$12.00
Tempura, mint, furikake, and yuzu aioli.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Calamari
|$13.99
Original or with Vito's assorted spices, served with cajun ranch or marinara sauce