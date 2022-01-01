Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Gilbert restaurants that serve calamari

Sushi Brokers image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi Brokers

50 W Vaughn Suite 101, Gilbert

Avg 4.1 (1853 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$10.50
Lightly battered squid rings served with spicy miso dipping sauce
More about Sushi Brokers
Zappone's Italian Bistro image

PIZZA

Zappone's Italian Bistro

1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103, Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$14.00
Lightly coated Calamari served with Lemon, Red pepper aioli and marinara GF
Fried Calamari Salad$16.00
Arugula with lightly fried calamari, coutons, red onions, roasted red peppers, and red wine vinaigrette
More about Zappone's Italian Bistro
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • RAMEN

Clever Koi

60 W Vaughn Avenue #101, Gilbert

Avg 4.1 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fries$12.00
Tempura, mint, furikake, and yuzu aioli.
More about Clever Koi
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$13.99
Original or with Vito's assorted spices, served with cajun ranch or marinara sauce
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Sushi Ave

866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (2606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Tempura$8.50
Deep-fried calamari (8)
Calamari Tempura Roll$10.00
calamari tempura, crab mix, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce,
yumyum sauce
More about Sushi Ave

