Chicken sandwiches in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Gilbert restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Nando's Mexican Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's Mexican Cafe

3519 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert

Avg 3.6 (635 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sonoran Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Marinated 10 oz. char-broiled Chicken breast topped with Monterey Jack cheese, roasted green chile strips, avocado slices, tomatoes, red onion, green leaf lettuce and served with fries.
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
Zappone's Italian Bistro image

PIZZA

Zappone's Italian Bistro

1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103, Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.00
More about Zappone's Italian Bistro
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2212 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Union Grill and Tap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union Grill and Tap

1686 N Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.4 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Handmade chicken tenders, UNION queso, buffalo hot sauce, Sriracha aioli, LTO, brioche bun
More about Union Grill and Tap
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.29
A parmesan crusted chicken breast layered with mozzarella, and marinara, served on a toasted Italian Hoagie. Served with your choice of side.
Chicken Club Sandwich$11.29
Season chicken, honey mustard, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and melted mozzarella served on an Italian Hoagie. Served with your choice of side.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

 

Nando's Mexican Cafe

1890 West Germann Rd, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sonoran Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Marinated 10 oz. char-broiled Chicken breast topped with Monterey Jack cheese, roasted green chile strips, avocado slices, tomatoes, red onion, green leaf lettuce and served with fries.
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
Arizona BBQ Company image

TACOS • RIBS • BBQ • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Arizona BBQ Company

1534 E. Ray Rd. #110, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (1525 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Served with one side.
Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Shredded Chicken. Served on a brioche bun with 1 side.
More about Arizona BBQ Company

