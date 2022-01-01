Chicken sandwiches in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Nando's Mexican Cafe
3519 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
|Sonoran Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Marinated 10 oz. char-broiled Chicken breast topped with Monterey Jack cheese, roasted green chile strips, avocado slices, tomatoes, red onion, green leaf lettuce and served with fries.
PIZZA
Zappone's Italian Bistro
1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103, Gilbert
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.00
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2212 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union Grill and Tap
1686 N Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Handmade chicken tenders, UNION queso, buffalo hot sauce, Sriracha aioli, LTO, brioche bun
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.29
A parmesan crusted chicken breast layered with mozzarella, and marinara, served on a toasted Italian Hoagie. Served with your choice of side.
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$11.29
Season chicken, honey mustard, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and melted mozzarella served on an Italian Hoagie. Served with your choice of side.
