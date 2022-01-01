Chocolate chip cookies in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Batch Cookie Shop

1495 N Higley Ste 107, Gilbert

Avg 4.4 (119 reviews)
Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Cookie
This unique cookie is filled with sweet vanilla chips and a surprisingly fresh pop of raspberry flavor
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A thick, buttery cookie filled with oversized milk chocolate chips
Joe's Real BBQ

301 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.00
Filled with Ghirardelli chocolate chips, these cookies are a perfectly baked treat.
