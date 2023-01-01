Chorizo burritos in Gilbert

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gilbert restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
The Coffee Shop
3000 e ray road bldg 2, gilbert
No reviews yet
Chorizo & Egg Burrito
$10.25
Scrambled Egg, Chorizo, & Cheddar In A Flour Tortilla W/ A Side Salsa
More about The Coffee Shop
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS
Top Fuel Espresso
730 West Guadalupe Road, Gilbert
Avg 4.7
(25 reviews)
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
$5.50
More about Top Fuel Espresso
