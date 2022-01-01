Fried rice in Gilbert

Go
Gilbert restaurants
Toast

Gilbert restaurants that serve fried rice

Sushi Brokers image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi Brokers

50 W Vaughn Suite 101, Gilbert

Avg 4.1 (1853 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Rice$10.00
Rice, Carrots, onion, scallions, egg. Protein add on optional
More about Sushi Brokers
Ta Lew Fried Rice image

 

Ta Lew Thai Bistro

1493 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (1872 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ta Lew Fried Rice$12.00
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
More about Ta Lew Thai Bistro
Vegetable Fried Rice image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

1495 north Higley Road, Gilbert

Avg 4.9 (517 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Fried Rice image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

6510 S Higley Rd. Ste 105, Gilbert

Avg 3.9 (507 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Fried Rice image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

1887 E Williams Field Rd. Ste 101, Gilbert

Avg 4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Fried Rice image

DUMPLINGS • RAMEN

Clever Koi

60 W Vaughn Avenue #101, Gilbert

Avg 4.1 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$12.00
Garlic, Ginger, Napa Cabbage, Julienne Carrots, Edamame, Red Bell Pepper, Scrambled Egg, Butter, Crispy Shallots, Scallion, Sesame Oil and Soy Sauce
More about Clever Koi

Browse other tasty dishes in Gilbert

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Tempura

Chili

Salmon

Yellow Curry

Pretzels

Muffins

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Gilbert to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston