Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Gilbert

Go
Gilbert restaurants
Toast

Gilbert restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Boca Taqueria

1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$7.00
Leafy greens, sliced avocado, dressing, and pico de gallo (balsamic vinaigrette recommended)
More about Boca Taqueria
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Garden Salad Small$4.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.
Gluten Free Garden Salad Small$4.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, and onion. Dressing served on side.
Gluten Free Garden Salad Large$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, and onion. Dressing served on side.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in Gilbert

Yakisoba

Cornbread

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Burritos

Burritos

Shrimp Tacos

Mahi Mahi

California Rolls

Map

More near Gilbert to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston