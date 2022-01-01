Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Gilbert

Go
Gilbert restaurants
Toast

Gilbert restaurants that serve garlic bread

Zappone's Italian Bistro image

PIZZA

Zappone's Italian Bistro

1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103, Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$6.00
More about Zappone's Italian Bistro
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$4.99
Slices of toasted Italian bread topped with garlic butter. Served with a side of marinara
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.99
Slices of toasted Italian bread topped with garlic butter and melted mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

