Grilled chicken in Gilbert

Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2212 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Union Grill and Tap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union Grill and Tap

1686 N Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.4 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Grilled Chicken$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, avocado, lettuce,
Grilled Chicken Caesar$11.99
Romaine, Caesar dressing, house crouton, parmesan
More about Union Grill and Tap
Liberty Market image

 

Liberty Market

230 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED CHICKEN PASTA$20.00
parmesan cream sauce, smoked mozzarella, grilled chicken, vegetables, chopped bacon, pasta, pecorino-romano (gluten-free pasta +2)
Grilled Chicken Pasta$19.00
parmesan cream sauce, smoked mozzarella, grilled chicken, vegetables, chopped bacon, pasta, pecorino-romano (gluten-free pasta +2)
Hot Grilled Chicken Breast$8.00
More about Liberty Market
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Harvest Grilled Chicken Large$15.99
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Side Grilled Chicken Breast$5.99
Warm Harvest Grilled Chicken Small$11.99
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

 

Nando's Mexican Cafe

1890 West Germann Rd, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco$7.50
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe

