Grilled chicken in Gilbert

More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2212 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert
|Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
More about Union Grill and Tap
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union Grill and Tap
1686 N Higley Rd, Gilbert
|California Grilled Chicken
|$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, avocado, lettuce,
|Grilled Chicken Caesar
|$11.99
Romaine, Caesar dressing, house crouton, parmesan
More about Liberty Market
Liberty Market
230 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|GRILLED CHICKEN PASTA
|$20.00
parmesan cream sauce, smoked mozzarella, grilled chicken, vegetables, chopped bacon, pasta, pecorino-romano (gluten-free pasta +2)
|Grilled Chicken Pasta
|$19.00
parmesan cream sauce, smoked mozzarella, grilled chicken, vegetables, chopped bacon, pasta, pecorino-romano (gluten-free pasta +2)
|Hot Grilled Chicken Breast
|$8.00
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Warm Harvest Grilled Chicken Large
|$15.99
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.
|Side Grilled Chicken Breast
|$5.99
|Warm Harvest Grilled Chicken Small
|$11.99
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.