Huevos rancheros in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
La Ristra
638 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.50
Two eggs I corn tostada I pinto beans I
choice of meat I ranchera sauce I cheese I
pico de gallo I flour tortilla
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
4622 S Higley Rd #101, Gilbert
|Huevos Rancheros Plate
|$9.99
Two fried eggs served upon lightly fried corn tortillas topped with tomato chili sauce and cheese served with a side of refried beans, spanish rice, and choice of corn or flour tortillas