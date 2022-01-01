Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Gilbert restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

638 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$14.50
Two eggs I corn tostada I pinto beans I
choice of meat I ranchera sauce I cheese I
pico de gallo I flour tortilla
More about La Ristra
Item pic

 

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

4622 S Higley Rd #101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros Plate$9.99
Two fried eggs served upon lightly fried corn tortillas topped with tomato chili sauce and cheese served with a side of refried beans, spanish rice, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill

