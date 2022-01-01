Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Gilbert restaurants that serve lobsters

Zappone's Italian Bistro image

PIZZA

Zappone's Italian Bistro

1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103, Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac-n-Cheese$28.00
Cheesy rose sauce baked to perfection
Lobster Fra Diavolo$28.00
Tender lobster in a spicy red sauce over a bed of house-made fettuccini
More about Zappone's Italian Bistro
Item pic

 

Sushi Ave Express

1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crazy Lobster Roll$10.50
Crab mix, lobster tail, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
More about Sushi Ave Express
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$20.99
Lobster stuffed ravioli topped with sunrise sauce and mushrooms.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Sushi Ave

866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (2606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Lobster Roll$13.00
crab mix, lobster tail, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, eel, sauce, spicy mayo
Crazy Lobster Roll$12.50
crab mix, lobster tail, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
More about Sushi Ave

