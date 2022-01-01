Lobsters in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve lobsters
PIZZA
Zappone's Italian Bistro
1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103, Gilbert
|Lobster Mac-n-Cheese
|$28.00
Cheesy rose sauce baked to perfection
|Lobster Fra Diavolo
|$28.00
Tender lobster in a spicy red sauce over a bed of house-made fettuccini
Sushi Ave Express
1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114, Gilbert
|Crazy Lobster Roll
|$10.50
Crab mix, lobster tail, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Lobster Ravioli
|$20.99
Lobster stuffed ravioli topped with sunrise sauce and mushrooms.