Margherita pizza in Gilbert

Liberty Market
230 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$14.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Personal Margherita Pizza
|$11.99
Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.
|Gluten Free Margherita Pizza
|$13.49
Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.
|Medium Margherita Pizza
|$22.99
Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.