Meatball subs in Gilbert

PIZZA
Zappone's Italian Bistro
1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103, Gilbert
|Meatball Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.00
PIZZA • SALADS
Fire & Brimstone
3000 E Ray Rd, Gilbert
|Meatball Sandwich
|$12.00
Open faced Proof Bread, mozzarella, meatballs, basil
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Meatball Sandwich
|$11.29
An Italian Hoagie stuffed with our homemade meatballs, topped with sauteed peppers and onions, meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. Comes with your choice of side.