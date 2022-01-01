Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Gilbert

Go
Gilbert restaurants
Toast

Gilbert restaurants that serve meatball subs

Zappone's Italian Bistro image

PIZZA

Zappone's Italian Bistro

1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103, Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich$12.00
More about Zappone's Italian Bistro
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Fire & Brimstone

3000 E Ray Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sandwich$12.00
Open faced Proof Bread, mozzarella, meatballs, basil
More about Fire & Brimstone
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$11.29
An Italian Hoagie stuffed with our homemade meatballs, topped with sauteed peppers and onions, meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. Comes with your choice of side.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in Gilbert

Hot Chocolate

Cinnamon Rolls

Thai Tea

Shrimp Tempura

Corn Dogs

Pretzels

Cornbread

Crab Rolls

Map

More near Gilbert to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston