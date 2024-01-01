Mediterranean salad in Gilbert
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Gilbert
4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Vegan Mediterranean Salad
|$11.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, green peppers, artichoke hearts, and red peppers. Served with a Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Crust Simply Italian - Gilbert
2470 S. Recker Rd., Gilbert
|Mediterranean Salad
|$15.00
A Mediterranean farm salad, abundant with hearty farro, crisp field greens, tender roasted artichokes, refreshing cucumber, tangy marinated tomatoes, zesty pickled red onions, and creamy feta cheese, all enrobed in our signature house vinaigrette.