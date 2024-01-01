Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Gilbert

Go
Gilbert restaurants
Toast

Gilbert restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Gilbert

4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Mediterranean Salad$11.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, green peppers, artichoke hearts, and red peppers. Served with a Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Gilbert
Item pic

 

Crust Simply Italian - Gilbert

2470 S. Recker Rd., Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$15.00
A Mediterranean farm salad, abundant with hearty farro, crisp field greens, tender roasted artichokes, refreshing cucumber, tangy marinated tomatoes, zesty pickled red onions, and creamy feta cheese, all enrobed in our signature house vinaigrette.
More about Crust Simply Italian - Gilbert

Browse other tasty dishes in Gilbert

Chorizo Burritos

Rigatoni

Sundaes

Veggie Sandwiches

Avocado Rolls

Chopped Salad

Bleu Burgers

Mussels

Map

More near Gilbert to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (110 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (25 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (41 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston