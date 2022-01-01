Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mexican pizza in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Gilbert restaurants that serve mexican pizza

Nando's Mexican Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's Mexican Cafe

3519 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert

Avg 3.6 (635 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Pizza$18.50
A crispy flour tortilla topped w/ chicken or beef. Layered w/ guacamole, chopped tomatoes, diced green chiles, shredded cheese, & green onions.
Mexican Pizza$18.50
A toasted flour tortilla topped with chicken or beef. Layered with guacamole, chopped tomatoes, diced green chilies, shredded cheese and green onions.
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

638 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New Mexican Pizza$12.25
flatbread | new mexican red chile sauce | cheese | corn | diced tomatoes | cilantro | green chiles | choice of meat
More about La Ristra
Tacos N More Mexican Grill image

 

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

4622 S Higley Rd #101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Pizza$9.99
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

 

Nando's Mexican Cafe

1890 West Germann Rd, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mexican Pizza$18.50
A crispy flour tortilla topped with chicken or beef. Layered w/ guacamole, chopped tomatoes, diced green chilies, shredded cheese, & green onions.
Mexican Pizza$18.50
A toasted flour tortilla topped with chicken or beef. Layered with guacamole, chopped tomatoes, diced green chilies, shredded cheese and green onions.
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe

