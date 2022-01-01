Mexican pizza in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve mexican pizza
Nando's Mexican Cafe
3519 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
|Mexican Pizza
|$18.50
A crispy flour tortilla topped w/ chicken or beef. Layered w/ guacamole, chopped tomatoes, diced green chiles, shredded cheese, & green onions.
La Ristra
638 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert
|New Mexican Pizza
|$12.25
flatbread | new mexican red chile sauce | cheese | corn | diced tomatoes | cilantro | green chiles | choice of meat
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
4622 S Higley Rd #101, Gilbert
|Mexican Pizza
|$9.99
Nando's Mexican Cafe
1890 West Germann Rd, Chandler
|Mexican Pizza
|$18.50
A crispy flour tortilla topped with chicken or beef. Layered w/ guacamole, chopped tomatoes, diced green chilies, shredded cheese, & green onions.
