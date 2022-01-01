Mixed green salad in Gilbert
Postino East
302 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$12.25
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
|1/2 Mixed Greens Salad
|$5.75
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.