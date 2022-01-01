Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Toast

Gilbert restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Mixed Greens Salad image

 

Postino East

302 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mixed Greens Salad$12.25
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
1/2 Mixed Greens Salad$5.75
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino East
Item pic

 

Joyride East

302 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mixed Green Salad$12.00
arcadia greens, tomatillo ranch, carrot, cherry tomato, roasted corn, pepino, tortilla strips, cotija
More about Joyride East

