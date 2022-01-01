Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Gilbert

Go
Gilbert restaurants
Toast

Gilbert restaurants that serve paninis

The Coffee Shop image

 

The Coffee Shop

3000 e ray road bldg 2, gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Indio Breakfast Panini$10.50
Sour dough, Egg, Avocado, Red onion, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo
Tuna Melt Panini$8.95
Tuna Salad, Cheddar, Mustard, & Mayo
Baby Got Jack Breakfast Panini$10.50
Scrambled Egg Patty, Bacon, Pepper Jack, & Chipotle Mayo On Prairie Bread W/ Side Greens
More about The Coffee Shop
Half Panini + Half Salad image

 

DO NOT USE

302 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Delivery
Half Panini + Half Salad$12.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Prosciutto with Brie Panini$12.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Chicken and Mozzarella Panini$12.00
Organic grilled chicken with mozzarella, arugula, red onion, and spicy sun dried tomato mayonnaise.
More about DO NOT USE
Tuscan Tuna Panini image

 

Postino East

302 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuscan Tuna Panini$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
More about Postino East
Four Silos Brewery | Coffee & Beer House image

 

Four Silos Brewery | Coffee & Beer House

143 S Higley Rd Ste C-101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VESPA PANINI$7.44
More about Four Silos Brewery | Coffee & Beer House
Union Grill and Tap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union Grill and Tap

1686 N Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.4 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Pesto Panini$14.29
House roasted turkey, basil pesto, roma tomato, swiss cheese, pressed telera
More about Union Grill and Tap
Item pic

 

Pomo Pizzeria

366 N Gilbert Rd. #106, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Capri Panini$12.95
sausage, belpaese cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, onion.
Positano Panini$13.95
prosciutto crudo, mozzarella, arugula, parmigiano, EVOO.
Meatball Panini$13.95
grass fed meatballs, belpaese cheese, tomato sauce, parmigiano, basil
More about Pomo Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Gilbert

Fish Tacos

Spaghetti

Bulgogi

Yakisoba

Salmon Rolls

Chicken Pizza

Cannolis

Meatball Subs

Map

More near Gilbert to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston