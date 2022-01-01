Paninis in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve paninis
The Coffee Shop
3000 e ray road bldg 2, gilbert
|Indio Breakfast Panini
|$10.50
Sour dough, Egg, Avocado, Red onion, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo
|Tuna Melt Panini
|$8.95
Tuna Salad, Cheddar, Mustard, & Mayo
|Baby Got Jack Breakfast Panini
|$10.50
Scrambled Egg Patty, Bacon, Pepper Jack, & Chipotle Mayo On Prairie Bread W/ Side Greens
302 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$12.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
|Prosciutto with Brie Panini
|$12.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Chicken and Mozzarella Panini
|$12.00
Organic grilled chicken with mozzarella, arugula, red onion, and spicy sun dried tomato mayonnaise.
Postino East
302 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|Tuscan Tuna Panini
|$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Four Silos Brewery | Coffee & Beer House
143 S Higley Rd Ste C-101, Gilbert
|VESPA PANINI
|$7.44
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union Grill and Tap
1686 N Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Turkey Pesto Panini
|$14.29
House roasted turkey, basil pesto, roma tomato, swiss cheese, pressed telera
Pomo Pizzeria
366 N Gilbert Rd. #106, Gilbert
|Capri Panini
|$12.95
sausage, belpaese cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, onion.
|Positano Panini
|$13.95
prosciutto crudo, mozzarella, arugula, parmigiano, EVOO.
|Meatball Panini
|$13.95
grass fed meatballs, belpaese cheese, tomato sauce, parmigiano, basil