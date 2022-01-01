Pineapple fried rice in
Gilbert
/
Gilbert
/
Pineapple Fried Rice
Gilbert restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
Ta Lew Thai Bistro
1493 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
Avg 4.6
(1872 reviews)
Pineapple Fried Rice
$12.00
More about Ta Lew Thai Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Gilbert
Fajitas
Chicken Tenders
Gyoza
Muffins
Thai Fried Rice
Dumplings
Shrimp Rolls
Chips And Salsa
More near Gilbert to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(76 restaurants)
Tempe
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Queen Creek
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Maricopa
No reviews yet
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(66 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston