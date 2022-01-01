Potstickers in Gilbert

Go
Gilbert restaurants
Toast

Gilbert restaurants that serve potstickers

Potstickers image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Sushi Ave

866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (2606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Potstickers$6.50
Chicken and vegetable dumpling fries served with ponzu sauce (6pc)
More about Sushi Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Gilbert

Green Beans

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

Fajitas

Chili

Crispy Tacos

Edamame

Map

More near Gilbert to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston