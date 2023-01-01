Pulled pork sandwiches in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. - Gilbert
Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. - Gilbert
721 N Arizona Ave, Gilbert
|Honey Hot Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
Slow braised pork, Honey Hot BBQ, topped with jalapeño slaw and crispy onion strings.
More about Philadelphia Sandwich Company - Located inside Flying Basset Brewing
Philadelphia Sandwich Company - Located inside Flying Basset Brewing
720 West Ray Road, Gilbert
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$0.00
Pork shoulder smoked with oak and pecan wood, topped with BBQ sauce, pickled red onions and made to order coleslaw on our signature hoagie roll.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$18.95
Oak and pecan wood smoked pork shoulder, topped with BBQ sauce, pickled red onions and made to order coleslaw on our signature hoagie roll.