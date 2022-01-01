Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Gilbert

Go
Gilbert restaurants
Toast

Gilbert restaurants that serve rigatoni

Zappone's Italian Bistro image

PIZZA

Zappone's Italian Bistro

1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103, Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Al Forno$16.00
Beef, pork, ricotta, and mozzarella baked in a meat sauce
Chianti Braised Beef Rigatoni$19.00
Tender beef slowly cooked in house and braised with chianti wine and spices
More about Zappone's Italian Bistro
Liberty Market image

 

Liberty Market

230 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SHORT RIB RIGATONI$21.00
short ribs, red wine marinara, rigatoni, pecorino-romano (gf pasta +3)
More about Liberty Market
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Alla Vito's$17.49
Rigatoni pasta tossed with homemade sausage, peas, and sunrise sauce.
Gluten Free Rigatoni Alla Vito's$18.49
Gluten Free Penne pasta tossed with homemade sausage, peas, and sunrise sauce.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in Gilbert

Mac And Cheese

Crispy Tacos

Hot Chocolate

Pad Thai

Yellow Curry

Lasagna

Gnocchi

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Gilbert to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston