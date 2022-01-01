Rigatoni in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about Zappone's Italian Bistro
PIZZA
Zappone's Italian Bistro
1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103, Gilbert
|Rigatoni Al Forno
|$16.00
Beef, pork, ricotta, and mozzarella baked in a meat sauce
|Chianti Braised Beef Rigatoni
|$19.00
Tender beef slowly cooked in house and braised with chianti wine and spices
More about Liberty Market
Liberty Market
230 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|SHORT RIB RIGATONI
|$21.00
short ribs, red wine marinara, rigatoni, pecorino-romano (gf pasta +3)
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Rigatoni Alla Vito's
|$17.49
Rigatoni pasta tossed with homemade sausage, peas, and sunrise sauce.
|Gluten Free Rigatoni Alla Vito's
|$18.49
Gluten Free Penne pasta tossed with homemade sausage, peas, and sunrise sauce.