Sashimi in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Gilbert restaurants that serve sashimi

Sushi Brokers image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi Brokers

50 W Vaughn Suite 101, Gilbert

Avg 4.1 (1853 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef's 12 pc Sashimi Selection$29.50
More about Sushi Brokers
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN

Sushi Ramen Go

1495 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Fluke\\ Hirame Sashimi$12.50
Yellowtail Jalapeno Sashimi$12.00
Tuna Sashimi$12.00
More about Sushi Ramen Go
Item pic

 

Sushi Ave Express

1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Sashimi$11.50
Salmon Carpaccio Sashimi$13.50
Scottish salmon, topped with sliced cucumber, lemon and citrus ponzu sauce
Yellowtail Bomb Sashimi$13.50
Yellowtail mixed with house spicy mayo, topped with masago, scallion, and avocado
More about Sushi Ave Express
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Sushi Ave

866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (2606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roe Sashimi$13.50
Crab Sashimi$11.00
Seared Tuna Sashimi$13.50
More about Sushi Ave

