Sashimi in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve sashimi
More about Sushi Brokers
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi Brokers
50 W Vaughn Suite 101, Gilbert
|Chef's 12 pc Sashimi Selection
|$29.50
More about Sushi Ramen Go
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN
Sushi Ramen Go
1495 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Fluke\\ Hirame Sashimi
|$12.50
|Yellowtail Jalapeno Sashimi
|$12.00
|Tuna Sashimi
|$12.00
More about Sushi Ave Express
Sushi Ave Express
1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114, Gilbert
|Salmon Sashimi
|$11.50
|Salmon Carpaccio Sashimi
|$13.50
Scottish salmon, topped with sliced cucumber, lemon and citrus ponzu sauce
|Yellowtail Bomb Sashimi
|$13.50
Yellowtail mixed with house spicy mayo, topped with masago, scallion, and avocado