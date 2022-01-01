Shrimp burritos in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
More about Boca Taqueria - Higley & Baseline
Boca Taqueria - Higley & Baseline
1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert
|Pineapple Shrimp Burrito
|$10.00
Sweet shrimp, rice, sour cream, pineapple salsa, & hot sauce
More about Rosie's Taco Shop - Gilbert - 753 n McQueen rd
Rosie's Taco Shop - Gilbert - 753 n McQueen rd
753 n McQueen rd, Gilbert
|Shrimp Burrito
|$9.99
Fresh plump shrimp, seasoned and grilled with fresh pico de gallo, then filled with cabbage and drizzled with creamy chipotle sauce. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.