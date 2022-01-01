Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Gilbert restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Nando's Mexican Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's Mexican Cafe

3519 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert

Avg 3.6 (635 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajitas$19.50
Grilled shrimp sautéed with tomato, onion, red, and green bell pepper. Served with rice, beans and a flour tortilla. Accompanied with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

 

Nando's Mexican Cafe

1890 West Germann Rd, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Fajitas$19.50
Grilled shrimp sautéed with tomato, onion, red, and green bell pepper. Served with rice, beans and a flour tortilla.
Accompanied with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Shrimp Fajitas$19.50
Marinated shrimp (8) grilled to perfection w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
