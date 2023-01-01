Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp salad in
Gilbert
Gilbert
Shrimp Salad
Gilbert restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Source -
3150 E Ray Rd Ste 104, Gilbert
No reviews yet
House Salad with Shrimp
$22.00
More about Source -
PIZZA • SALADS
Fire and Brimstone
3000 E Ray Rd, Gilbert
Avg 4.5
(222 reviews)
Shrimp Springroll Salad
$14.00
Fire roasted red Chile sauce, chucks of shrimp and rockfish, cucumber, red onion, chips and lime.
More about Fire and Brimstone
