Sliders in Gilbert

Go
Gilbert restaurants
Toast

Gilbert restaurants that serve sliders

Sushi Brokers image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi Brokers

50 W Vaughn Suite 101, Gilbert

Avg 4.1 (1853 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Burger Sliders$8.50
Two beef sliders with lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, and au jus.
More about Sushi Brokers
La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

638 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Chile Sliders$13.25
3 sliders | hatch chiles | carne asada | cheese
More about La Ristra
Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2212 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders$12.95
Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.
Sliders Grilled Burger$12.95
Three burger patties grilled with TL seasoning and prepared medium well. Served on toasted slider buns with melted cheddar cheese, burger sauce, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and pickle chips.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Consumer pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Caldwell County BBQ

18324 E Nunneley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 5 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slider bun$0.50
Brisket Slider$4.50
Smoked Turkey Breast Slider$4.00
More about Caldwell County BBQ
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Meatball Sliders$9.99
Four toasted crostini's topped with meatballs, marinara, and a blend of mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

Map

Map

