Steak fajitas in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Nando's Mexican Cafe
3519 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
|Steak Fajitas
|$17.50
Grilled steak sautéed with tomato, onion, red, and green bell pepper. Served with rice, beans and a flour tortilla. Accompanied with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
Nando's Mexican Cafe
1890 West Germann Rd, Chandler
|Steak Fajitas
|$17.50
Marinated strips of grilled steak w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
|Steak Fajitas
|$17.50
Grilled steak sautéed with tomato, onion, red, and green bell pepper. Served with rice, beans and a flour tortilla.
Accompanied with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.