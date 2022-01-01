Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Gilbert restaurants that serve sticky rice

Item pic

 

Ta Lew Thai Bistro

1493 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (1872 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Sticky Rice$4.00
Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango$9.00
More about Ta Lew Thai Bistro
Milk Tea with Purple Sticky Rice image

 

Miss Dessert - SanTan Village

2484 South Santan Village Parkway, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Milk Tea with Purple Sticky Rice$4.49
More about Miss Dessert - SanTan Village

